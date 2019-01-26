Indian Embassy celebrates 70th Republic Day

The minister made the remarks as he attended Saturday a reception hosted by Navdeep Singh Suri, the Ambassador of India to UAE, on the occasion of India's 70th Republic Day, in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, along with a number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and members of the foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

The Indian ambassador underscored the historical bonds between the two countries, the solid basis of which, he said, "was laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose path is being pursued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

The reception featured an exhibition organised by the General Women's Union, to showcase a collection of Emirati and Indian handmade crafts, along with fashion shows and traditional Indian cuisine.