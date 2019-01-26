Mohammed bin Rashid visits 'MSC Splendida' at Port Rashid

Upon his arrival, the captain of the MSC Splendida welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and briefed him on the various facilities the gigantic cruise ship offers, where more than 1,300 staff members work round-the-clock to cater to the needs of the guests and guarantee a smooth travel experience.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the hospitability and openness of the UAE as a friendly tourist destination that welcomes tourists from different nationalities. He added that creating a tourist-friendly environment is essential to sustain economic growth and open new horizons of cultural exchange between nations.

On his visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and along with other officials.