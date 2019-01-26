UAE-Jordan government employees' training programme starts Sunday

The training initiative will offer insights into best communication practices and techniques for achieving seamless work efficiency.

The trainers will also upskill participants with new and innovative tools to help them deliver services that assure holistic customer satisfaction.

The governments of the UAE and Jordan signed the cooperation agreement with the aim of improving mutual government work.

Under the partnership, the two nations will exchange expertise and best practices to create a positive work environment within government entities and empower employees to improve their productivity while achieving customer happiness.