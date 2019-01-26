ERC provides 100 tonnes of food supplies to Hodeidah

The fresh consignment of aid is targetting the villages of East and West Al Mashayekh, Al Owaidi, and East and West Al Ahdab, according to Mohamed Salim Al Junaibi, Director of the Humanitarian Affairs at the ERC, who affirmed the continued supply of aid to ease the suffering of Yemenis and help them survive the calamitous circumstances the country is going through.

The beneficiaries have expressed gratitude to the UAE and said the aid convoys, being consistently sent to them since the liberation of their territories, have helped them survive the siege staged by the Houthi militias.