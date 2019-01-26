Pope Francis visit enhances culture of tolerance: Hanif Al Qassim

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al Qassim said that the UAE leadership is keen to spread the culture of tolerance worldwide through cooperation and partnership with the world's leading religious authorities.

He added that Pope Francis represents a distinguished international religious symbol and personality that discharge a pioneering role in establishing a dialogue and brotherhood among the followers of various regions.

Al Qasim added that the visit of the Pope to the UAE as the first country in the region is an appreciation to the special status of the country in various fields, especially in humanitarian affairs.

He said that the visit also indicates that the UAE represents as a global centre for human coexistence and tolerance and coincides with the announcement of the 'Year of Tolerance' by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will witness a number of initiatives and activities that embody these values and make them a reality.