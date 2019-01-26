UAE Embassy in Morocco launches humanitarian initiatives

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Morocco, emphasised the keenness of the UAE to enhance relations with Morocco. He said that the embassy will distribute more assistance in various parts of the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged in remote areas.

He also extended thanks to Abdelhamid El Mazid, Governor of the Ifrane Province and local authorities, for supporting the growing and dynamic ties between the two countries.

A number of officials attended the launch of the initiative.