UAE ambassador meets Pakistani FM

The UAE diplomat conveyed the regards of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Qureshi and presented him an official invitation to take part in the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, to be hosted by Abu Dhabi on March 1st-2nd, 2019.

During the meeting, Pakistan's Foreign Minister emphasised the strong UAE-Pakistani relations and the importance of building on the significant progress and growth witnessed in bilateral ties over the past months.

He added that Pakistan attaches paramount importance to its relations with the UAE, noting the consistency and harmony in vision between the two countries' leadership to further advance relations to higher levels.

Qureshi indicated that the UAE holds a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people and expressed his appreciation for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whom he described as a friend and lover of Pakistan.

"The late leader contributed to establishing the strong pillars of UAE-Pakistan relations, which are being sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

The UAE diplomat hailed the strong UAE-Pakistani relations and looked forward to developing them in all scenes for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

He also affirmed the UAE's principled policy, premised on enhancing ties with friendly countries on the basis of mutual respect, understanding, serving common interests, working for peace and development, and promoting the values of coexistence and tolerance at the regional and global levels.