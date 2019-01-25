Hazza bin Zayed congratulates Whites on qualifying for Semi-Finals

"UAE Knights are marvelously continuing to cleave their way to more differentiation with a new spectacular win! Congratulations to the Whites, their management team and all Emirati fans who were impressively there, supporting our National Team," Sheikh Hazza tweeted.

Sheikh Hazza attended the match Friday evening along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Australian Ambassador to UAE, Arthur Spyrou; and a number of officials.

UAE had a historic 1-0 win over the Socceroos earlier this evening, securing a place in the AFC Asian semi-finals.