Nahyan bin Mubarak opens AABB Annual Meeting in Abu Dhabi

Delivering the opening speech, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the participants and praised the conference's "extensive and informative programme, one that will address major issues and new developments in transfusion medicine, cellular therapies and patient blood management."

He stated at the end of his speech: "In this Year of Tolerance 2019 in the UAE as proclaimed by His Highness, the President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, it is quite significant that this AABB conference is located in the UAE because it brings together professionals who demonstrate tolerance every day in their work."