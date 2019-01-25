UAE to host preparatory conference for U.N. 2019 Climate Summit

The announcement was made during a meeting between Guterres and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, on the sidelines of the 49th Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

The preparatory meeting for the Climate Summit aims to prepare an agenda, recommendations and draft resolutions to be presented and adopted during the United Nations Climate Summit in September. The meeting will witness the highest international participation in terms of official representation of countries, the private sector and civil society organisations since the Paris Agreement 2015.

In a statement, the U.N. Secretary-General said, "I would like to thank the United Arab Emirates for its unwavering support for the United Nations and its commitment to taking ambitious measures to address climate change."

"I am pleased to announce that the UAE will host the preparatory conference for the United Nations 2019 Summit."

For his part, Al Gergawi said that hosting the high-level preparatory meeting for the Climate Summit reflects the UAE's directives under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate international cooperation aimed at safeguarding the sustainability of the planet, thus, making it a better place for future generations.

Al Gergawi said that the UAE had played a pivotal role in the development of the outcomes of the climate summit hosted by Paris in 2015, through its partnership with the United Nations, hosting the 2014 summit preparatory meeting, which developed recommendations and draft resolutions that have become a global reference for environment’s conservation efforts.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment added, "The UAE plays a leading global role for the benefit of the environment and climate, and we are honoured to partner with the United Nations and Mr. Guterres to raise the level of the world's aspirations to improve the climate, in light of the intensification of the effects of climate change and its growing negative impact on the international community."

He noted that the UAE is committed to tackling the consequences of climate change and promoting efforts to adapt at the national level, by moving to a low-carbon green economy in line with the 2015-2030 UAE Green Agenda, the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and at the international level by applying several initiatives to deploy renewable energy solutions and help affected countries and regions adapt to the effects of climate change.

The U.N. Climate Summit 2019, bringing together heads of state and government and leading executives from the world's leading private sector institutions, will announce a set of international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help communities cope with the negative impacts of climate change, and see global efforts to get ready for negotiations for Climate 2020, coinciding with the entry into force of the Paris Agreement.

The preparatory meeting, to be held in Abu Dhabi, will provide an opportunity to discuss pledges, initiatives and directives to be announced at the UN Climate Summit in September.