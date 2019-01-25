UAE aid to Syria reaches AED3.59 billion from 2012-2019

In 2019, AED30.0 million was provided in aid, while in 2018, it stood at AED346.3 million. The UAE provided aid as follows: AED236.0 million in 2017, AED477.6 million in 2016; AED643.7 million in 2015; AED1.475.8 million in 2014; AED230.3 million in 2013, and AED56.7 million in 2012, respectively.

According to ministry figures, 94.5 percent of the total assistance went into humanitarian work and the remaining 5.4 percent was utilised in the development aid sector.

The major chunk of the assistance - more than AED1.23 billion - was spent on food aid. Similarly, AED711.3 million was given in the form of shelter and non-food items.

AED635.5 million was allocated to the health sector, while figures for the logistics, coordination and support services totalled AED567.4 million.

AED190.1 million was allocated to the education sector, while water and sanitation assistance stood at AED233.2 million. The country's contributions to the social services sector reached AED15.3 million. As for miscellaneous projects, the aid provided to the Syrians stood at AED3.0 million.

The UAE has provided AED183.7 million for the implementation of stabilisation programmes in Daesh liberated areas of the Governorate of Raqqa in collaboration with international partners.

In the same context, the UAE has provided AED86 million for carrying out programmes in the health, agriculture, food security, power generation, water and sanitation sectors.

The aid was distributed in cooperation with international partners including the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNCEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and the International Rescue Committee.