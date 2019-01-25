UAE to host preparatory conference for UN 2019 Climate Summit

The announcement was made during Mr. Guterres’ meeting with Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, on the sidelines of the 49th Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

The preparatory meeting for the Climate Summit aims to prepare an agenda, recommendations and draft resolutions to be presented and adopted during the United Nations Climate Summit in September. The meeting will witness the highest international participation in terms of official representation of countries, the private sector and civil society organisations since the Paris Agreement 2015.