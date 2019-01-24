Hamad Al Sharqi: Film depicts milestones and achievements in 2018

This is the fifth film produced by the Media Office, as part of a series of videos and films documenting the Fujairah Ruler’s annual activities, coinciding with publishing an annual book containing the details of these activities, along with a photo archive.

The film, entitled "His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi .2018" has been posted by the Media Office on its YouTube Channel, includes the key events in which the Fujairah Ruler participated in during 2018, along with Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, including the inauguration of "The Founder's Memorial" in Abu Dhabi Corniche, in memory of the Founding Leader of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, among other national occasions in the country.

The film documents the attendance of the Fujairah Ruler at the main event in the emirate in 2018, which is the inauguration of the military performance "The Union Fortress 4", organised by the Armed Forces at the Fujairah Corniche under his patronage, which was attended by many UAE citizens and residents.

The film also highlighted the Fujairah Ruler’s inauguration of many economic and service establishments in the emirate, as well as the inauguration of events and festivals in the emirate, in particular, the second edition of the Fujairah International Art Festival.

The film also presents the Fujairah Ruler’s tours throughout the emirate, and his participation in many public occasions relating to the emirate and the locals. The film further documents the Fujairah Ruler’s meetings with many Sheikhs, Ministers, officials and ambassadors of Gulf, Arab, Islamic and foreign countries.