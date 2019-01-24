Nasser Al Hamli: UAE Government policy system big factor in success of future labour industry

He made these remarks during his participation in a session about the future of labour as part of the 49th edition of the World Economic Forum, which is taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

Al Hamli said, "The UAE is working in accordance with a futuristic vision based on investment in space exploration, Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology, and looks to benefit from technological and economic transformations in the development of policies for future jobs."

He also reviewed the experience of the government accelerators as one of the innovative tools that have been developed by the government to accelerate the achievement of the national agenda goals and its important role in creating jobs for Emiratis in strategic economic sectors as well as empowering them to participate in the process of transition to a competitive knowledge-based economy.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing partnerships and integration between the government and the private sector to address the current and future challenges in the labour sector.