Ministry of Community Development to launch Emirates Council Ambassadors

In his speech during the ceremony, which was organised by the council Wednesday, Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Ruler Court, said that the association aims to promote voluntary social work, through offering various social and cultural programmes and services to the entire community while focussing on youth, in cooperation with relevant authorities.

He also noted that the association is one of the country’s 220 public welfare institutions that aim to promote volunteer work and promoting social cohesion.

Dr. Abdullah Salem Al Wahashi, Chairman of the Founding Committee of the Association, said that promoting tolerance is one of the association goals. He added, it also aims to encourage the youth in developing the nation’s gains while affirming their identity, loyalty and national belonging.

On the sidelines of the launch, the association signed a strategic partnership with the Arab Union for Educational Training, with the aim of activating joint cooperation between both sides and developing the skills and expertise of volunteers in line with Arab and international practices.