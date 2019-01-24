‘Sheikh Zayed Lecture Hall' opened at Fountain University, Nigeria

The formal commissioning ceremony was attended by Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State, and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Governor of Osun State, along with the Vice Chancellor of Foundation University and representatives of the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

In a speech on the occasion, Oyetola thanked the UAE for supporting the education sector in Nigeria while wishing that its initiatives will help strengthen the scientific cooperation between both countries, and noting that he is looking forward to benefitting from the UAE’s experience in scientific research.

In turn, Fahad Altaffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, said that the inaguration of the hall - which includes four classrooms and has a capacity of over 190 students - and naming it after Sheikh Zayed embodies his words, "The greatest use that can be made of wealth is to invest it in creating generations of educated and trained people. The real asset of any advanced nation is its people, especially the educated ones, and the prosperity and success of the people are measured by the standard of their education."

He explained that the UAE’s initiatives aim to strengthen its international stature, through developing its cultural and diplomatic relations and advancing education and scientific research.