UAE, Kenya discuss consular cooperation

The meeting also touched on issues related to citizens' affairs and ways to facilitate the provision of consular services to meet the expectations and aspirations of the citizens of both countries.

The meeting was chaired by Badr Al Awadhi, Director of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and his Kenyan counterpart.

Al-Awadhi conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to the Kenyan side.

The Kenyan official praised the services and facilities provided to Kenyan citizens in the UAE, which is a major reason for their choice to visit the country as an annual tourist destination, expressing the hope to strengthen the bonds of consular cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of the Interior, the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship, and their Kenyan counterparts.