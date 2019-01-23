Minister of Climate Change and Environment participates in WEF

Running from January 22 to 25 in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme ‘Globalisation 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, the global gathering has convened 3,000 government and private sector leaders, scientists and politicians to discuss the challenges of today’s fast-changing world, such as climate change implications and the economy.

Al Zeyoudi is participating in a meeting titled ‘Shaping Collaborative Plastic Action’, aimed at creating a focused group of government, business and civil society leaders to spearhead the establishment of a global partnership on plastic waste.

In addition, he is attending the ‘Circular Economy Acceleration Platform’ that seeks to stimulate collaborative projects to achieve a smooth transition to the circular economy, as well as identify key challenges in this domain and the main objectives for 2019.

Furthermore, Al Zeyoudi is participating in the ‘Informal Gathering of Global Economic Leaders: Avoiding Global Warming’. The conclave addresses the possibility of global warming reaching 3 C above pre-industrial levels, which could pose a fundamental threat to the future of the planet. The session explores new ways to help governments, companies, organizations and individuals in the environmental sector get proactive about climate action, and outlines ways for the United Nations’ Climate Summit 2019 to step up cooperation by 2020 in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Minister is also attending a session titled ‘A New Deal for Nature’ that aims to take stock of the financial costs of ecosystem and biodiversity loss across the globe, and mobilize a wider public-private biodiversity action agenda.

Moreover, Al Zeyoudi is joining decision makers and experts from the environmental and electronics sectors in a session titled ‘Closing the Loop on Electronics’ to tackle the issue of electronic waste and provide recommendations on implementing public-private circular electronics solutions throughout the product life cycle, from design to reuse.

His agenda also includes the Geopolitics of Renewable Energy Dinner as well as multiple bilateral meetings with environmental decision makers to explore potential areas of cooperation and opportunities to scale up climate action.