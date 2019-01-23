ERC supplies At Tuhayta Hospital with medicines, medical supplies

Sulaiman Balkam, Official at the Health Office in At Tuhayta, said that the ERC’s support for the hospital has enabled it to stay open after it nearly closed, due to the unavailability of medical supplies that are required to operate it.

He added that the ERC rushed to send a caravan of three vehicles carrying medicines and medical supplies, which saved 24,000 Yemenis, who benefited from the medical and therapeutic services offered by the hospital.

Balkam stressed that the ERC’s support for the hospital and other services establishments in At Tuhayta and its neighbouring areas has continued since its liberation from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, who destroyed and looted offices, equipment and public and private establishments.

Dawood Omar Qotab, Deputy Director of the Public Health and Population Office of At Tuhayta District, said that if it was not for the support and aid offered by the UAE to Yemenis in the Red Sea Coast, their suffering would be double and many services would have remained non-existent.

He also pointed out that the medicines and medical supplies offered by the ERC to the hospital prevented it from closing after it became incapable of providing health services.

The UAE’s initiatives and campaigns to help the people of At Tuhayta and other parts of the Red Sea Coast aim to provide for their needs and return the normal living conditions of their villages, cities and districts.