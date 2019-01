This was stated during a meeting held Wednesday between Sultan Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Aden and Jacqueline Parlevliet, Head of the UNHCR's Sub-Office in Aden, where they discussed means to enhance collaboration and coordination over a number of humanitarian projects.

Parlevliet said the UNHCR seeks to carry out a number of projects this year, in collaboration with the ERC. She commended the efforts of the UAE, represented by the ERC, in Yemen's humanitarian arena.