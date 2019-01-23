UAE participates in 7th meeting of Arab League delegates, EU ambassadors

The meeting was jointly chaired by Sudan, the current chair of the Arab League Council on a ministerial level, and the Political and Security Committee of the EU.

The UAE was represented by Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

In his opening speech, Abdel Mahmoud Abdel Halim, Ambassador of Sudan to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, said, "This meeting is part of our joint efforts to achieve our interests and exchange opinions regarding political and security issues of common concern, as well as to discuss the current challenges facing our regions, which is determined by the geographic proximity and mutual impact of these issues, and requires coordination, creating necessary approaches, and integrating our efforts to solve our issues and challenges and achieve our common interests."

"Today’s meeting aims to strengthen Arab-European cooperation to achieve the interests of our peoples, which have become more connected, and the challenges facing them have become deeper. Both sides have a rich history of cultural, commercial, scientific and economic exchanges," he added.

Halim expressed the hope that today’s meeting would send a clear message about the necessity of creating a fair solution to the Palestinian cause, establishing a Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, advancing the efforts to find peaceful and political solutions to the crises in the region, most notably in Syria, Libya and Yemen, and protecting the unity and independence of such countries and stop interfering in their affairs, as well as avoiding regional initiatives that obstruct the achievement of these goals.

Sofie From-Emmesberg, Chair of the Political and Security Committee of the EU, highlighted the importance of Arab-European cooperation in countering the regional challenges facing both sides, including their economic challenges, unemployment, climate change and social issues.