Local art reflects cultural heritage: RAK Ruler

He made this statement while Wednesday receiving the crew of the Emirati series, "P O Box," which is being shot in Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sultan Al Niyadi, producer of the series, and several actors, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

Sheikh Saud said that all types of art have a crucial role in promoting communication between various communities, in light of technological advancement and the development of communications.

He then welcomed the crew and stressed the necessity of providing them with the required facilitation, to make the series succeed and support national production.

Al Niyadi praised Sheikh Saud for his support and directives, which will help make their project succeed, as well as other projects in the emirate.

The series, which is produced by the Dhabian Production Company and written by the Emirati writer, Sultan Al Amimi, based on a script by Mohammed Hassan Ahmed, highlights the nature of social communication between members of the Emirati community in the1980s, and is expected to be broadcasted as part of Abu Dhabi Media's programmes for Ramadan.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Rashid Suwaidan Al Khateri, Director-General of Protocols and Hospitality, and several officials.