Kazakhstan President awards UAE Ambassador with 'Medal of Appreciation'

Beibut Atamkulov, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, decorated Ambassador Al Jaber with the medal during a ceremony held today in Astana. He thanked the UAE Ambassador for his efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Al Jaber expressed his appreciation to President Nazarbayev and referred to his wise policy and the prominent role he plays, both regionally and internationally.

Atamakulov also awarded the medal "25 years of Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan" to Ambassador Al Jaber.