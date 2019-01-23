Saud bin Saqr receives chairpersons of Al Bahr Kuwaiti Group, Caterpillar

  • Wednesday 23, January 2019 in 7:36 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Issam Al Bahr, Chairman of the Al Bahr Kuwaiti Group, and Bob Delange, Chairman of the Caterpillar Group, in his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.
Sheikh Saud, Al Bahr and Delange discussed the developments to the industrial, equipment and concretion sector.
 
Sheikh Saud was briefed about the current partnerships between the two international groups and companies that operate in Ras Al Khaimah, and stressed the importance of the economic and commercial cooperation and integration between various Gulf companies, and promoting activities that will reinforce the prominent global position of the Gulf economy.
 
The meeting was attended by people in business and senior local officials.