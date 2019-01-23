Saud bin Saqr receives chairpersons of Al Bahr Kuwaiti Group, Caterpillar

Sheikh Saud, Al Bahr and Delange discussed the developments to the industrial, equipment and concretion sector.

Sheikh Saud was briefed about the current partnerships between the two international groups and companies that operate in Ras Al Khaimah, and stressed the importance of the economic and commercial cooperation and integration between various Gulf companies, and promoting activities that will reinforce the prominent global position of the Gulf economy.

The meeting was attended by people in business and senior local officials.