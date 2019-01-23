RAK Ruler receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Kazakh Ambassador, and wished him success in carrying out his duties to enhance mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries across various sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and means of boosting them for the interest of their peoples.

For his part, the ambassador hailed the friendly relations that link the two countries across various sectors. He thanked the UAE and its leadership for the warm reception and hospitality.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and Mubarak Ali Al Shamsi, Advisor to the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, among various officials.