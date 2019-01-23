UAE boosting collaboration with International Mobile Satellite Organisation

IMSO is an inter-governmental organisation whose primary objective is the oversight of certain public satellite safety and security communication services provided by mobile satellite communication systems.

This came as the minister, who is also Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority- Land & Maritime, visited the IMSO's premises in London and met with its Director-General Moin Ahmed, with whom he explored the IMSO's significant role in overseeing public satellite safety and security communication services.

The meeting occasioned a review of ways of boosting cooperation between the UAE and IMSO in areas of training and capacity-building. The minister congratulated Moin on his re-election as IMSO Director-General for a new term.

The international official lauded the UAE's contributions as member of the IMSO Advisory Committee, which consists of 42 members.