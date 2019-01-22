Amal Al Qubaisi meets Harvard University delegation

The meeting, which was held today at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the attendance of Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, saw a presentation on the development of the UAE’s parliamentary journey, and the vision of the wise leadership to empower the FNC, as well as its efforts to empower women, achieve gender balance, and promote tolerance in the community.

Dr. Al Qubaisi said that education is key to building the future of nations, through empowering their peoples and arming them with the science and knowledge that are necessary to the process of building, development and future foresight.

She then welcomed the student delegation, whose visit is aimed at strengthening the communication between peoples, in light of what Harvard University teaches its students from different nationalities.

Al Qubaisi also discussed the FNC’s comprehensive parliamentary strategic plan for 2016 to 2021 and its six goals, which are to establish national unity, promote the values of good citizenship, strengthen the legislative system in line with the best international standards, enhance the FNC’s monitoring role, and achieve the UAE Vision 2021.

The delegation expressed happiness at visiting the UAE, to review its work and its internal and external activities and commended the UAE’s advancement and comprehensive sustainable development.