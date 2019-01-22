Medical professionals exemplars of tolerance: Nahyan bin Mubarak

The event also highlighted the community acceptance and support for organ donation as a reflection of the UAE’s spirit of tolerance. Hundreds of people – from all backgrounds and walks of life – have expressed interest in donating their organs after death to give others the gift of life.

Along with patients and senior community representatives, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak took part in the ceremony and congratulated transplant patients on their health and recovery, and the hospital for their significant achievement.

The Minister of Tolerance said, "It is a celebration marked by paradox. While we celebrate the continuation of life made possible by the generosity of donors, we also mourn the loss of those donors who have passed from this life."

"I must save praise for the phenomenal transplant teams fielded by the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. One can only marvel at their ability to exercise their extraordinary skills under the intense pressure inherent in transplant operations," Sheikh Nahyan continued, adding that praising the work of medical professionals is particularly "appropriate" in the Year of Tolerance, as they are "exemplars of tolerance".

"We are all their patients, irrespective of our nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion, philosophical or political beliefs, economic status, age, or culture," he noted.

Since conducting its first kidney transplant and the UAE’s first multi-organ deceased donor transplant in 2017, the hospital has rapidly expanded its multi-organ transplant capacities. The hospital has now conducted heart, lung and double-lung, deceased liver and living liver, deceased kidney and living kidney transplants, as part of its efforts to provide life-saving surgery for patients in Abu Dhabi and the wider region.

By the end of 2018, the hospital had conducted three heart, three lung, 10 liver and 19 kidney transplants, a significant achievement for a hospital that opened its doors in 2015. It has continued to perform transplant operations in 2019.

Six transplant operations were performed in six days in October 2018, setting a new milestone for the transplant facility. The hospital conducted a heart and liver transplant from a deceased donor, whose remaining organs were shared with other hospitals to save other lives.

In that same week, teams at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi completed three living related liver transplants and a living related kidney transplant. Living related transplants occur when a family member donates an organ or part of an organ for transplantation to the patient.

"It is delightful to see how far the nation has come in the deliverance of renowned healthcare treatments and procedures and ensuring all the communities needs are readily available," said Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health. "We are working to raise awareness on organ donation and how vital it is to save lives and improve the quality of healthcare provided."