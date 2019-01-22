UAE, Romania review cultural ties

During the meeting, which was held on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture in Bucharest, Al Matroushi praised the significant progress in the bilateral ties between the two countries that led to the signing of six Memorandums of Understanding in various areas last year while calling on both sides to hold cultural and artistic events, conferences and exhibitions.

He added that Emirati Cultural Week will be held in Bucharest in March 2019, to introduce the UAE’s heritage and culture to Romania while highlighting the importance of Romania's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. He also discussed many cultural topics of mutual concern.

Briaz praised the bilateral ties between the two countries and expressed his desire to continue advancing them this year. He also expressed his ministry's desire to invite Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, to Romania, to reinforce the cultural ties between the two countries.