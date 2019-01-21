Mohammed bin Rashid visits Hatta

During his visit to Hatta on Monday, His Highness stressed the importance of giving priority to service, environmental and heritage-related projects, given its significance in preserving the national identity and heritage.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

Upon his arrival to Wadi Hub location, Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police; Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al Hajri; Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa bin Drai; and Chairman of Dubai Holding and Group Chairman of Meraas Abdulla Ahmed Al Habbai, along with a number of senior officials.