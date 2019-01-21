Amal Al Qubaisi receives UAE-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship delegation

She also noted the coordination and cooperation between the two countries, which reflect the visions of their leadership at the Arab and international levels.

During her meeting today at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi with Alaa Al Saeed Ibrahim Abed, Chairman of the UAE-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and his delegation, Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the UAE, under its wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, supports the efforts to advance the overall cooperation between the two countries, which is a model to follow.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi welcomed the delegation while commending the parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Egyptian Parliament.

She said that the delegation’s visit is especially important, due to the relations between the two countries that were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose legacy is being followed by the wise leadership.

She also stated that the parliamentary relations between the FNC and the Egyptian Parliament reflect the overall relations between two countries while highlighting the role of parliamentarians and parliamentary and official diplomacy in promoting communication between countries, peoples and civilisations, in light of the political situation in the region.

Dr. Al Qubaisi further added that the world is facing terrorism and terrorist militias with political agendas that distort the true image of Islam while affirming that the FNC has launched its parliamentary strategy for 2016 to 2021, to keep pace with the country’s official diplomacy and adopt its overall visions and directives.

She also pointed out that the FNC has signed 28 memorandums of understanding with several Arab and international parliamentary institutions.

Abed commended the historical relations between the two countries while noting their joint efforts to ensure the stability of the region and the entire world.