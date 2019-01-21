Mohamed bin Zayed hails intelligentsia's role in promoting tolerance

They were accompanied by Habib Al Sayegh, Secretary-General of the General Union of Arab Writers, and Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed underscored the eminent role played by the intelligentsia and literati in underpinning national identity and values as well as promoting the culture of tolerance and peaceful- existence in the region and the world, hailing their efforts to establish channels of communications and dialogue across the Arab region.

"The challenges besetting the Arab region entail in-depth understanding of current developments, a task literati and intelligentsia are capable of performing to illuminate the society and boost public awareness of these challenges," he said.

The participants expressed appreciation for Abu Dhabi's hosting of the conference, commending the State's role in promoting such initiatives that are conducive to consolidating the cultural scene across the Arab nation. They praised Sheikh Mohamed's support for intellectuals and literati.

