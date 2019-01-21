UAE, Algeria boosting parliamentary cooperation

Al Ali praised the strong ties between the UAE and Algeria, which, he said, have witnessed significant development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of Algeria. He also noted the social, cultural and religious commonalities between their peoples.

Abdelhamid Si Afif, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Community at People’s National Assembly, welcomed the ambassador.

The Algerian official praised the growing ties between the two countries since their establishment in 1974 in line with the directives of their leadership.

He hailed the ongoing exchange of visits between both sides, and the selection, by the Sharjah Book Authority, of Azzeldine Mihoubi, Algeria’s Minister of Culture, as the 'Cultural Personality of the Year'.

He also stressed the importance of the joint committee's significant role in supporting and reinforcing the bilateral political, economic and cultural ties, and highlighted the importance of implementing the cooperation document signed by the two sides in October 2010.