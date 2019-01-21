UAE, Comoros enhancing defence ties

During the meeting, Al Bowardi praised the brotherly relations between the UAE and the Comoros, re-affirming his keenness to enhance the level of relations between both countries to wider horizons.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, especially in defence fields, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, senior officials, officers of the Ministry of Defence, and the delegation accompanying the guest.