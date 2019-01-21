Gargash meets Sweden's envoy to Yemen, Libya

During the meeting, which was held at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Gargash extended thanks to the significant efforts made by the Kingdom of Sweden to forge a political solution to the situation in Yemen.

He underlined the necessity of ensuring Houthi militias' withdrawal from the Ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Isa, as well as from Hodeida City and the importance of accelerating international efforts by the United Nations and the international community on the Houthi militias to stop their daily breaches of the Agreement.

The minister added that the political process in Yemen is an integrated one; and no further steps can be taken without ensuring the full and clear-cut implementation of the terms of the Sweden Agreement altogether.

He underscored the UAE's keenness to ensure all Yemeni ports would be made fully operational for humanitarian and trade operations and all transport unimpeded by the Houthis' interference.