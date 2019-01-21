Ajman, UAQ Rulers receive more condolences on death of Sheikha Nayla bint Rashid Al Nuaimi

The mourning majlis was attended by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Ajman Ruler, Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler, and Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed received the condolences from Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; and a number of members of the Federal National Council, who expressed their sincere condolences on the death of Sheikha Nayla, while praying to Allah Almighty to grant her family patience.

Also attending were a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.