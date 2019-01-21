Mohamed bin Zayed issues two Resolutions

The Resolution stipulated that Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan shall be the Chairman of the Committee and Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Deputy Chairman, with the following; the Secretary-General of the Executive Council; the Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and the Chairman of the Department of Finance.

The Committee is concerned with the development and follow-up of the general strategic direction of the development, service and financial affairs to achieve the Emirate's leadership in various fields via developing principles, foundations and public policies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also issued a Resolution restructuring the Executive Committee affiliated with the Executive Council under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Resolution stipulated that the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office shall be the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee, with the following members; the Chairman of the Department of Transport; Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Chairman of the Department of Finance; Chairman of the Health Department; Chairman of the Department of Energy; Chairman of Department of Economic Development; Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; and Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge.