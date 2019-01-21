President issues Emiri Decree restructuring Abu Dhabi Executive Council

The Decree stipulates that Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan shall be the Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Other members of the Council include: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Health Department; Awaidha Murshid Al Marar, Chairman of Department of Energy; Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Department of Economic Development; Falah Mohammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also issued Emiri Decree appointing Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi as Acting Chairman of the Finance Department.