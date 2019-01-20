Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Municipality, reviews key projects

"The government seeks to develop projects and find creative solutions for achieving the strategic objective of ensuring sustainability and providing services for citizens, residents and visitors that meet the highest international standards. This helps ensure that the UAE remains a development model centred on the happiness of its people."

Sheikh Mohammed also stressed the importance of keeping pace with the latest scientific advances in various fields that offer effective solutions to the common challenges faced by societies, especially those related to the climate and environment. This requires continuous monitoring of global best practices to apply appropriate solutions that meet local needs, as well as indigenous efforts to develop new innovative solutions.

"The real value of projects is measured by its positive impact on society, and its ability to improve people’s lives and achieve optimal use of resources. We should always be a benchmark for quality of life and for creating a bright future for our people. This requires creative thinking, comprehensive planning and speedy execution," His Highness said.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came as he visited Dubai Municipality on Sunday, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and Abdulla Ahmed Al Habbai Chairman of Dubai Holding and Group Chairman of Meraas.