Mohamed bin Zayed receives Al Ain Municipality delegation

  • Sunday 20, January 2019 in 9:52 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received a delegation from the Al Ain Municipality at Al Maqam Palace. Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Urban Planning and Municipalities Department was accompanying the delegation.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the delegation and expressed his pride at the effectiveness of the nation’s cadres, as well as their role in organising vital development projects in Abu Dhabi, and in promoting the UAE’s cultural journey.
 
The delegation expressed their pleasure at meeting Sheikh Mohamed, and lauded the directives given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to improve the country’s living conditions, in line with the latest international standards. They also praised the monitoring of Sheikh Mohamed and his efforts to provide a decent life for Emiratis and meet their aspirations.