Kazakhstan's national archives honours UAE Ambassador

This came during a meeting between Dr. Al Jaber and Janjeldi Makhashov, Director General of the Kazakh archives, where they discussed possible cooperation aspects between the country's National Archives and its Kazakhstan's counterpart in the field of archiving and manuscripts, through exchanging experiences enjoyed by both countries in this sector.

The ambassador praised the work of the Kazakh national archives and its historical publications, highlighting the efforts of the UAE's National Archives in preserving the memory of the homeland and its ancient history.