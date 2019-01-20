18,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC mobile clinics on Red Sea Coast

The mobile clinics have treated over 18,000 Yemenis, including children, women and the elderly.

Dr. Moustafa Al Kazmi, Head of the Medical Team, stated that the clinics in Al Ghuwairiq, At Tuhayat District, have treated over 80 medical cases, while noting that its staff include a doctor, two assistants and a pharmacist, and it is equipped with various medical equipment and medicines.

Warda Al Ahdal, one of the doctor's assistants, highlighted the support provided by the fourth mobile clinic team to children, women and the elderly, along with their keenness to provide free treatment and care.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the ERC’s humanitarian role in Al Ghuwairiq.

The ERC launched its first mobile clinic on Yemen’s Red Sea Coast in September, which was followed by the launch of two other mobile clinics that provide free health services to school students.