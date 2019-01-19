UAE promoting parliamentary cooperation with Caribbean countries

This came as Blas Llano, First Vice-President of GRULAC, now visiting the country, was received by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC) on Saturday to discuss parliamentary ties and advance cooperation on issues of common concern.

The Latin American and Caribbean Group (GRULAC: Group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries) is a United Nations Regional Group comprising all the independent countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (17% of all UN members).

He hailed the outcome of the visit paid by the GRULAC delegation to the UAE, which, he said, 'beat all expectations" in terms of sustaining collaboration between the two sides.

Al Qubaisi during the meeting doubled on the importance attached by the UAE to the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and the UAE leadership's determination to accelerate cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting occasioned a review of the best ways to translate on the ground the cooperation agreement signed by the two sides in 2014 which was the first signed by GRULAC with an Arab parliament to boost cooperation between the UAE and the Group members.