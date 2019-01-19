Sheikha Fatima Field Hospital opens in Karachi

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women's Union, said the facility, which provides its services at the hands of volunteering doctors from the UAE and Pakistan, falls in line with the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme and in keeping with the directives of the UAE wise leadership to continue to pursue the philanthropic path charted by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The opening comes in harmony with the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide aid and support to Pakistan under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

"The hospital is operating in Pakistan as part of a partnership with the Pakistan Eye Bank and the Pakistani Medical Association and under the supervision of the Commissioner of Karachi City and the Pakistani Ministry of Health and in coordination with the UAE embassy."

"Up to 16 million children, women and elderly people have availed of the services provided through Sheikha Fatima's philanthropic activities across various countries," she noted.