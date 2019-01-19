Mohamed bin Zayed attends Juma Al Amimi’s luncheon in Al Ain

Al Amimi and his family expressed appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for accepting their invitation and voiced pride of the spirit of solidarity between the UAE leadership and their people.

The luncheon occasioned an exchange of cordial talk about the impressive achievements being made by the country under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Attending the banquet were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, along with a number of top officials.