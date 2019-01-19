Mohamed bin Zayed tours Um Ghafa, Al Ain

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited "Oud Al Raha", an Acacia tree under which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, rested and was welcomed by the Emirati people in 1978 during one of his inspection tours, which marked a turning point in the history of the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed met with a number of Emiratis in the area and spoke with them about the history and memories of Um Ghafa and how the area transformed from a desert into a vivid place thriving with life, houses, schools and farms.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness at meeting the local inhabitants of the area. He also commended the residents' pursuance to highlight its historical and natural landmarks which document an important stage in the journey of the homeland.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Executive Office of Abu Dhabi.