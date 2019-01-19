Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mattar Al Neyadi at his residence in Al Ain

Al Neyadi welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed the happiness of his family at the visit. They also thanked him for the visit which reflects communication and cohesion values and special bond between the leadership and Emiratis.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Al Neyadi family exchanged cordial talks on the rooted and inherited social values of the region and recalled the role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers of the UAE.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Jassim Mohammed Boutabha Al Zaabi Chairman of the Executive Office of Abu Dhabi.