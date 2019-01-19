RAK Ruler attends graduation ceremony of University of Bolton Ras Al Khaimah

Sheikh Saud was speaking at the graduation ceremony of the University of Bolton in Ras Al Khaimah where 264 students graduated with bachelor and postgraduate degrees. The RAK Ruler highlighted the importance of academic partnerships with various international institutions and their role in enhancing scientific and cultural exchanges and benefitting from academic experts in this vital sector.

The RAK Ruler praised the university as a real partner in the international higher education cooperation.

On the occasion, he also congratulated the graduates for their success and wished them luck to achieve their aspirations and contribute to developing their peoples and nation in various fields.

University of Bolton Vice-Chancellor, Professor George Holmes, praised the support and patronage of Sheikh Saud for the university, which he said has helped them achieve success in the last 10 years.