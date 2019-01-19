Noura Al Kaabi visits new headquarters of Arabian Radio Network

Mahmoud al Rasheed, General Manager of ARN welcomed the visit of Al Kaabi and her accompanying delegation, which included a number of heads of departments in the ministry. He lauded the existing media cooperation between the ministry and its radio networks.

The minister and those accompanying her were briefed about all administrative, technical departments of ARN and the main operations in the network, and heard an explanation on the various mechanisms of work.

The delegation toured the facility which includes more than 40 multiplatform radio, production and visual studios, with over 50 cameras capturing the on-air content via social media platforms and the station's websites.

Al Kaabi expressed her admiration at the mechanism and work at the new ARN headquarters and discussed a number of issues of interest to both parties in order to enhance the role of the network in introducing the message of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.