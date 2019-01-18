Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Nasser Alotaibi in Al Ain

Alotaibi and his family thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his visit, which reflects the UAE leadership’s great attention paid to their people and their keenness to re-assure about their living conditions.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince exchanged cordial talk with Alotaibi and his family, recalling the fraternal bonds late Sheikh Zayed used to always strengthen and promote with Emirati citizens, a noble approach which has persisted under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the rulers of the Emirates, to synthesise the spectacular ties between the UAE leadership and their people.

Accompanying Abu Dhabi Crown Prince were Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Mohamed